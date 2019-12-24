Mumbai school principal attacks girl student with acid

NET Bureau

In a shameful incident, a school principal allegedly attacked a girl student with acid in Mumbai on Sunday. The victim has received burn injuries on her body.

The attack took place in suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered against the principal of a school located in Bhandup. Three other persons including a teacher and two staffers of the school have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

So far no arrest has been made in the case. The 16-year-old college girl was attacked on Sunday morning when she was on her morning walk.

“I was taking a morning walk at around 6 in the morning. I saw four of my former school teachers standing at MHADA colony gate. Then the teachers caught me and the principal threw some liquid on my body. She also threatened that she will attack my younger brother and sister in the same way. And then they fled in the car,” the victim said.

According to the complainant’s mother, the principal flung acid on the girl’s chest and legs, while three others held her. The girl’s mother reached the spot after her daughter narrated the incident on the phone. The girl was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and then to Sion for treatment. She was later discharged after initial treatment.

The girl is pursuing electronic engineering from a college in Mahim. The student’s mother said that her daughter was attacked as she had filed a police complaint against a teacher for punishing her when she was in class 10.

A case has been registered against the four persons under sections 326 B (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid, etc.), 506 II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior Inspector of the Parksite police station, Kalpana Pawar, said the investigation is underway in the case.

Source: Times Now News