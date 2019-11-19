Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 19 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered

Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
November 19
14:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her house in Mumbai on October 1, was allegedly sexually assaulted, murdered and her body dumped after being burnt in Talasari in Palghar district. A 25-year-old has been arrested by the police.

Police said the suspect had proposed to the teenager. When she declined, he first tried to rape her and eventually smashed a bottle on her head before throttling her.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the suspect has been identified as Ajay Banvashi, 25, a resident of a slum pocket in Kandivali (east). The teenager was his neighbour. Banvashi runs a small shoe cleaning laundry and lives alone. He is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl went missing from her residence around 2 pm on October 1. The next day, her father filed an FIR alleging that she had been kidnapped. The police checked her mobile phone’s Call Data Record (CDR) and found that she was in contact with Ajay Banvashi.

Banvashi denied involvement. But the police found that he was using another phone. Its call data made it clear that he had made a trip to Talasari that night.

“The suspect was called for questioning a few times but he kept misleading us and denied any involvement in the crime… During sustained questioning, he said that he murdered her and threw the body in Talasari,” said senior police inspector Raju Kasbe of Samta Nagar police station.

The police alleged the accused had lured the girl to his house after which he proposed marriage. When she refused his proposal, he tried to rape her. When she started screaming, he assaulted her with a bottle on her head and strangled her to death with his hands. He packed her body in a sack and took her body to Talasari on his bike in the afternoon.

After sunset, he took her body out of the bag and threw her down a nullah in a forested area along the highway. He also went down the nullah and burnt her body with petrol from his bike. The Talasari police found her body the next day and registered a murder case after the autopsy report came in.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate court on Monday and remanded to police custody till November 25.

Source: Hindustantimes

Tags
crimeMumbaimurdersexually assaultedteen
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.