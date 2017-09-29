Mumbai’s Stampede Kills 3, Injures More Than 20

At least three people were killed, and more than 20 people sustained injuries in a stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station on Friday morning. Medical teams have been rushed to spot, and rescue operations are underway.

The stampede occurred at 10:46 am along the narrow footover bridge leading to the exit of the station on the western railway of the Mumbai local train services.

Television footage from the spot showed people trying to climb over the railings on the stairway to escape the stampede. Sources said heavy rains led to the chaos and the stampede on the foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai took place at 10.46 am.

Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal is landing in Mumbai this afternoon, and he is likely to visit the spot.

Prabhadevi – earlier Elphinstone Road- Station is located in the heart of central Mumbai, within walking distance of many corporate and blue collar workplaces.

To the west of the station is the tony Worli district, home to some of the most expensive commercial and housing real estate. To its east lie the former textile mill heartlands of Lalbaug and Bhoiwada. The mills have been converted to super luxury malls.

