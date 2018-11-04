Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Museum on Dr Bhupen Hazarika to be Inaugurated on Monday

Museum on Dr Bhupen Hazarika to be Inaugurated on Monday
November 04
11:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will formally inaugurate ‘Sonowali Sowarani’ – the museum in the memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika – at a function to be held at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Monday (November 5), synchronizing with the music maestro’s seventh death anniversary.

The museum will showcase a host of memorabilia, including rare photographs associated with Dr Hazarika. Collection of items associated with Dr Hazarika is still on and anyone interested in donating such articles can contact the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the State government has made arrangements for purchasing the Tollygunge (Kolkata) residence of Dr Hazarika following the Cabinet approval to the effect. An amount of Rs 1.65 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose of which Rs 25 lakh was released.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
assamBhupen Hazarika Death AnniversaryDr Bhupen Hazarikajalukbari
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.