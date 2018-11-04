Museum on Dr Bhupen Hazarika to be Inaugurated on Monday

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will formally inaugurate ‘Sonowali Sowarani’ – the museum in the memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika – at a function to be held at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Monday (November 5), synchronizing with the music maestro’s seventh death anniversary.

The museum will showcase a host of memorabilia, including rare photographs associated with Dr Hazarika. Collection of items associated with Dr Hazarika is still on and anyone interested in donating such articles can contact the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the State government has made arrangements for purchasing the Tollygunge (Kolkata) residence of Dr Hazarika following the Cabinet approval to the effect. An amount of Rs 1.65 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose of which Rs 25 lakh was released.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune