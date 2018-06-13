Music Lessons at Central Jail Guwahati

To add some melody to the lives of the inmates, an initiative has been taken to provide music lessons to the inmates of Central Jail Guwahati.

The music school, ‘Xuror Pansoi’ has been set up inside the jail campus under the guidance of artists Anup Sarma and Gita Devi. Inmates Raju Chanda, Sargam Rabha and eight others have started vocals and six others have started taking guitar lessons.

The curriculum of ‘Bhatkhande Sangit Vidyapith’ shall be followed.

The main objective of this initiative is to improve the psychological mindsets of the inmates along with some source of entertainment for them. Initiatives like such can help in making prison life better and instilling positivity into the minds of the inmates.