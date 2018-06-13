Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 13 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Music Lessons at Central Jail Guwahati

Music Lessons at Central Jail Guwahati
June 13
11:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To add some melody to the lives of the inmates, an initiative has been taken to provide music lessons to the inmates of Central Jail Guwahati.

The music school, ‘Xuror Pansoi’ has been set up inside the jail campus under the guidance of artists Anup Sarma and Gita Devi. Inmates Raju Chanda, Sargam Rabha and eight others have started vocals and six others have started taking guitar lessons.

The curriculum of ‘Bhatkhande Sangit Vidyapith’ shall be followed.

The main objective of this initiative is to improve the psychological mindsets of the inmates along with some source of entertainment for them. Initiatives like such can help in making prison life better and instilling positivity into the minds of the inmates.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.