Sun, 27 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Musical Maestro of Tripura,Thanga Darlong Gets Padma Shri Award

January 27
10:38 2019
NET Bureau

Thanga Darlong (96), a famous Rosem artiste of Tripura, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award, the Union ministry of home affairs announced on Saturday.

The music maestro, who hails from Kailashahar in Unakoti district, received the fourth highest civilian award of the country in the ‘centenarian’ category for contribution in flute-based music.

Earlier, Darlong received the National Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 2014, Academic Fellowship Award in 2015 and state-level Vayoshresta Samman in 2016. He is also the recipient of Centenarian Award.

Meanwhile, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated the famous artiste on his achievement. Taking to Twitter, Deb wrote: “Heartiest greetings to Shri Thanga Darlong ji on being conferred the Padma Shri Award. An exceptional musical genius from Tripura, Shri Darlong has made exemplary efforts for nurturing the indigenous culture of NorthEast especially the art of playing Rosem musical instrument.”

Source: East Mojo

