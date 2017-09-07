Muslim Organisations Demand Resignation of Manipur Deputy CM

Muslim organisations in Manipur have demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar on moral grounds after his son posted a message on Facebook on Eid-ul-Adha ridiculing the ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice).

Political sources said Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday, may take some concrete steps since “it is a very serious matter”.

A demonstration was also held in Imphal on Wednesday demanding action against Y. Debajit who wrote “the killings of animals in the name of qurbani is nothing but a practice to kill human beings”. Debajit’s post has hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims, the activists said.

Abdullah Pathan, President of the Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation, said: “We had demanded arrest of Debajit within 48 hours.”

Mohammad Jalal, President of the All Manipur Muslim Organisations Coordinating Committee, said: “Joykumar should resign on moral grounds. We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and lodged a complaint with the cyber crime unit.”

“If the government fails to take suitable action it should shoulder all consequences,” he said, adding that all communities have been living in harmony in Manipur for generations.

Debajit is yet to react to the massive protests. Joykumar belongs to the National People’s Party. All four NPP MLAs who supported the Bharatiya Janata Party got ministerial berths.

