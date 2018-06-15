Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Mutum Sarma Devi Appointed as Manipur Mahila Congress Chief

Mutum Sarma Devi Appointed as Manipur Mahila Congress Chief
June 15
18:15 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mutum Sarma Devi as the president of Manipur unit of Mahila Congress, while naming Sandhya Sawalakhe as the women wing’s secretary in-charge of Maharashtra.

Gandhi also appointed All India Mahila Congress national coordinators for nine states, party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot in a statement.

The national coordinators are Kaminaba Bhupendrasinh Rathod, Lata J. Bhatia (Gujarat), Sunita Sherawat (Haryana), Kittu Grewal (Punjab), Anju Jaiswal (Madhya Pradesh), Akanksha Ola (Delhi), Nandita Hooda (Chandigarh), Jyoti Rautela (Uttarakhand) and Chaman Farzana (Karnataka).

-IANS

