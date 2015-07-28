Mwngkar, Nyishi Feature Film Released

Mwngkar, a feature film in Nyishi, the largest community of the state, sends a louder message that Arunachal Pradesh has everything unique but the Arunchalees need serious introspection about their social system to justify this Himalayan state as the last Sangri-La on earth.

Attending the premier show at Siddhartha Hall on Sunday, Home Minister Tanga Byaling sounded similar feelings, saying that Arunachal is perhaps only state with its uniqueness of no individual life as the good hearted Arunachalees share food, shelter, sorrows and happiness as a community, rare in other parts of India. While congratulating producer Chopa Cheda, Mepung Phassang (Cheda) with Bukhe Flago & Tage Dodum as co-producers for the great film, he said that had the film been made earlier “we would not have gone for many wives,” he said taking a dig at polygamy, a traditional practice.

“Conceiving and making the film is the proof that Arunchalees pick up everything very fast, whether education, media or film, he said and exhorted the senior citizens and the younger generation to take a lesson from the film to make Arunachal a peaceful state by leading harmonious communal life. Of Course, the media should take a pivotal role in highlighting the film properly,” he reasoned.

Producer Chopa Cheda, also publisher & editor of The Arunachal Pioneer, said: “I have delivered the child and now it is up to the people how to nurture him properly. This film is not intended for profit-making venture but to bring awareness among the people on such social evils. Being a part of the state’s media fraternity it is my moral responsibility to work for the cause of the society.”

The film with Nabam Sonil, Tap Mona and Taba Reema in lead roles & child artist Pungyeng Cheda shot in very natural locations was without the unwanted Bollywood songs and dances but the meaningful songs (music by Niranjan Konwar) matched the scenes and sequences touching the innermost core of the heart. Arunachal Film Federation president Taro Chatung lauded the film producers for joining the growth of film industry which so far has recorded 300 documentaries and about 60 70 feature films.

-Tsnl