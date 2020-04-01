Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

My dad is away from me to help you, pls stay at home: Little Arunachal girl’s message wins hearts

My dad is away from me to help you, pls stay at home: Little Arunachal girl’s message wins hearts
April 01
19:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A nine-year-old girl of Arunachal Pradesh has urged everyone to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period and help his father, who is a policeman and is currently away from home on duty.
Union minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP Kiren Rijiju posted in his twitter handle a photograph of this girl holding a piece of paper bearing the message.
“My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus,” the message read.

 

It is “an emotional yet powerful message” from a “sweet little girl”, said Rijiju, the minister of state for youth affairs & sports (independent charge) and minister of state for minority affairs.
“Let’s appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone” he added.
Netizens widely appreciated the message of the little girl and saluted the efforts of law enforcement officials like her father.

 

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.