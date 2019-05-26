My First Priority is to Send Portrait of Jinnah Inside Locked Room at AMU to Pakistan: BJP’s Satish Gautam

NET Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar Gautam, who won Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Aligarh, for the second consecutive time on Friday, said that his first priority is to ‘send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to Pakistan’.“Among my priorities is to send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is locked inside a room in AMU to Pakistan,” said Gautam.

Further, he said, “I will also work for the reservation of SC/ST students. “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is our motto.”

Gautam secured 6,56,215 votes defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ajeet Baliyan who bagged 4,26,954 votes. The BJP had won Aligarh seat five times in a row from 1991 to 2001 in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won back this seat in 2004 and lost it to the BSP in 2009.

Last year in May, Gautam wrote to the AMU authorities, asking why a photo of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was still on display at the varsity. Questioning its presence on the campus, he said there was no justification for displaying a photo of the man who was responsible for the creation of Pakistan. “If they really want to put pictures, they should display photos of great men like Mahendra Pratap Singh who donated land for this institution,” Gautam said.

Aligarh parliamentary constituency was formed before the 1952 elections has five Vidhan Sabha segments. Aligarh LS seat, a Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stronghold voted in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 18.

Sheela Gautam of the BJP has represented Aligarh in Lok Sabha four times.

Last time in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gautam had defeated Arvind Kumar Singh of the BSP. Gautam got 514,622 votes in his favour while BSP candidate had bagged 227,886 votes. There were a total number of 1,793,126 electors out of which 1,064,357 people cast their votes in the last parliamentary polls. According to the ECI data, the voter turnout recorded there was 59.36 per cent.

Source: India.com