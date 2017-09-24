Myanmar Minister Invites Nagaland Businessmen to His Country

Myanmar minister for Ethnic Affairs Sai Kyaw Zaw on Saturday invited businessmen from Nagaland to visit Myanmar for business relation. Zaw said Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh share a land border with Myanmar.

Speaking at the Connect North East Summit in Kohima he invited the businessmen from Nagaland to visit Myanmar for business relation and said a lot of businessmen from Manipur and Mizoram visit his country for their business purposes.

Speaking at the North East Summit, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasised on the need of transforming the potentialities of the North East Region (NER) into measurable goals of success and progress. The two-day North East Summit has provided an idea of the potentialities of the entire region, Gogoi said while adding that “instead of holding on to the potentialities of the region, it is time to change the potentials to measurable goals of progress and success.”

he Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor, Assam was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day Connect North East Summit 2017 hosted by Nagaland Government in Kohima. He expressed hope that the ideas and talking done in the two-day summit would be put into action to take the region forward.

He suggested that Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries should invite standing committees of the Parliament to such summits so that they would have better knowledge on the requirements of the region.

Former diplomat Gautam Mukhopadhaya said “such summits have been providing an opportunity not only to witness the potential of North East region, but also the neglect of infrastructure development in the region”. “North East needs to be turned into a more productive region by providing market linkages of the local products, and uplifting it from a mere consumer state,” he said.

He appealed to FICCI to enhance entrepreneurship in the region by providing finances and also opening of NE Product Centres in the Metropolitan cities.

Nagaland Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar said that the two-day Connect North East Summit has provided a very useful platform for Government of India and government of North Eastern states, neighbouring countries and other countries having interest in development of the North East Region (NER).

In his valedictory address, Kumar said this would also enable the national and international multi sectoral organisations, various public sector organisations to come together and place ideas, perspective and expertise and network in the information time space to take NER connectivity to the next level.

The Chief Secretary also conveyed gratitude to the dignitaries from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Japan, Laos, Myanmar, Russia and Thailand for providing the broad canvas on which NER connectivity issues have to be dealt with.

-PTI