Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Myanmar National Sent to 15 Years in Jail for Drug Smuggling in Mizoram

Myanmar National Sent to 15 Years in Jail for Drug Smuggling in Mizoram
December 15
11:32 2017
A court in Mizoram’s Champhai district has sentenced a Myanmarese national to 15-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling synthetic drug methamphetamine into the country.

Additional Sessions Judge of Champhai district R Vanlalena convicted Lenpu, 28, of Tamu village in Myanmar on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him.

Lenpu will serve an additional one-year imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine, the judge ruled. He was arrested on January 14, 2017 for possession of methamphetamine.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

