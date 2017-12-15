Myanmar National Sent to 15 Years in Jail for Drug Smuggling in Mizoram

A court in Mizoram’s Champhai district has sentenced a Myanmarese national to 15-year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling synthetic drug methamphetamine into the country.

Additional Sessions Judge of Champhai district R Vanlalena convicted Lenpu, 28, of Tamu village in Myanmar on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him.

Lenpu will serve an additional one-year imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine, the judge ruled. He was arrested on January 14, 2017 for possession of methamphetamine.

-PTI