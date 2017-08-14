Mon, 14 Aug 2017

Myanmar Ruling Party’s Former Chairman U Aung Shwe Dies

August 14
10:55 2017
Former Chairman of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), U Aung Shwe, passed away at Yangon’s Victoria Hospital on Sunday night, the media reported on Monday.

U Aung Shwe, 99, died of old. He was hospitalised on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He was a member of the Central Executive Committee when NLD was first formed along with co-founders Aung San Suu Kyi, U Tin Oo and U Kyi Maung in late 1988.

He served as the party chairman since 1991 until 2010 before he was replaced by Aung San Suu Kyi.

President U Htin Kyaw, Vice President U Henry Van Thio and Speaker of the House of Representative U Win Myint visited him at the hospital.

-IANS

