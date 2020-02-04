Myanmarese drug dealer detained under NSA in Manipur

NET Bureau

A Myanmarese drug dealer has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Monday.

The drug dealer, Kyaw Kyaw Naing, was detained under the NSA after he got bail from a court on January 28.

Thoubal District Magistrate, N Bandana Devi, in a statement, said that based on a police report, the activities of the Myanmarese national was found to be “prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order”.

So the NSA was slapped as “an alternative preventive measure” against the 33-year-old man.

Special Judge (ND & PS) on January 28 had ordered that Naing be “released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 only with two sureties of Rs 1,00,000 each.

The court had also directed the Thoubal Police Station to return the passport so that he could “apply for extension of visa” to enable him to stay in Manipur till the disposal of the case.

Naing was arrested by the police from the gate of Imphal International Airport in August last year for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs in Manipur.

Source: The Arunachal Times