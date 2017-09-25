Mysterious Death of Manipur Youth, Biren to Discuss the Issue with UP CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the mysterious death of a Manipuri youth whose body was cremated by Noida police without informing the family.

“I will discuss the demand for a probe into the death of Pravish Chanam and his cremation with Yogi Adityanathji on Monday,” Singh said after meeting the victim’s family and members of the Manipur Students Union Delhi in Delhi on Saturday.

Chanam went missing on September 8 from the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida where he had gone to attend a concert with three friends. Police found his body and cremated it without informing the family members.

Stating that he was aware of the entire issue, Singh called the incident unfortunate and said that it raised many questions that needed to be answered.

The family members have also met Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who assured them all help in a bid to know how Chanam died.

