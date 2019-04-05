NET Bureau

About 800 scholars of the University of Mysore’s women’ hostel were advised not to bathe or wash garments till the water disaster that’s hit the campus is resolved.



The disaster has became severe with the mercury touching a document prime this 12 months. With taps operating dry for just about 3 months, the hostel was once equipped water via tankers as soon as a week and the ladies would stand in a queue to fetch water for basic needs.

With the no-bath-no-washing clothes diktat leaving them aghast, the students staged a protest at the hostel on Monday midnight seeking rapid and lasting answer.



Vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar advised that disruption in water supply to the hostel was once due to power outage burning out a motor, and it had nothing to do with the water disaster within the town. “Since some of the borewells on the campus have dried up, we’ve spoken to the Mysore City Corporation to extend waterline to the campus. Our request is saved pending because of the parliamentary elections,” he added.

The vice-chancellor mentioned he wasn’t acutely aware of the students’ flash strike round Monday midnight. “I came to understand concerning the strike — and the water disaster — simplest when protesting scholars marched out of the hostel. I spoke to them round 2am, and promised an early answer,” he mentioned.

M Vasanthi, warden of Block 2 Hostel, confirmed the water disaster was once a results of common power cuts. “The matter is but to be resolved. Otherwise, the hostel has no issues,” she added.

The campus, known for self-sustainable water supply, has 40 borewells, and 10 have gone dry. Since inception, the campus has depended simplest on borewells to cater to the wishes of 65 departments and three,000 scholars. The campus on the banks of Kukkarahalli lake hasn’t opted for water from the civic body.

But the hostel isn’t any stranger to water and power crises, especially previously 3 months. A scholar who didn’t need to be recognized advised IdealNews they didn’t have power supply for two days and it “was once still bearable”. “Water is basically vital. We cannot set up all our needs with a bucket of water. As a end result, hostel hygiene has taken successful,” she added.

