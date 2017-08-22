MZP Condemns Decrease in Allocation of MBBS Seats for Mizoram

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an apex student body of Mizoram, on Tuesday strongly condemned the drastic decrease in allocation of MBBS seats for Mizoram by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The MZP, in a press statement said that earlier, Mizoram, which does not have medical college of its own, used to have between 25 to 27 seats in different medical colleges across the country which was reduced to 17 this year despite acute shortage of doctors in the state.

“As if to add insult to the injury, the medical colleges identified this year for the state happened to be amongst the lower ranked medical institutes,” the statement said.

-PTI