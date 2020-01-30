NABARD State Focus Paper released in Nagaland

NET Bureau

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducted the state credit seminar at Hotel Vivor, Kohima on January 29 in which the State Focus Paper prepared by NABARD for the year 2020-21 was launched by the Chief Secretary, Temjen Toy, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, a press release stated here that Toy expected that the credit projections in the State Focus Paper would facilitate the enhanced institutional state credit flow in the state. He strongly impressed upon the banking fraternity to come forward to improve the Ground Level Credit flow in the State by way of bulk lending to farmers through federations/FPO, group mode of financing like Joint Liability Group or Farmers’ Producer Organisation. Activities such as Green House Cultivation; Area Development Schemes; Value-chain; Modernisation of hatcheries,fish seed farms, Cluster approach for MSME sector, SHG Bank-linkage programme could be supported by banks.

He urged the various line departments to extend adequate cooperation in every possible manner to the bankers because development happens through credit and the Government has a responsibility to create enabling environment for the bankers.

During the occasion, Toy felicitated the Best Performing Self Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups and Best Performing Bank branches in credit linkage.

Other guest speakers included Sunil Kumar Yadav, DGM from Reserve Bank of India; Hepuni Bismark, AGM from State Bank of India; Meyasashi, Deputy Director from Horticulture Department; Inatoli Chishi from SLNA, Land Resources Department; Rev Chingmak Chang from Eleutheros Christian Society; Sethrichem Sangtam from Better Life Foundation. Officials of line departments, banks and NGOs also participated in the Seminar.

Source: The Morung Express