Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

NADA reduces sample collection of athletes to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to Covid-19

NADA reduces sample collection of athletes to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to Covid-19
March 22
11:25 2020
National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has reduced the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and various logistical problems.

NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said they are currently testing only those athletes who have a high risk of doping and those who have qualified for the Olympics.

He said NADA has insufficient number of dope sample collectors as most of them are government employees working at hospitals whose priority is to treat affected patients there under the prevailing situation. Besides, there is logistical problem of transporting dope samples, he added.

Mr Agarwal said another reason is that virtually all the sporting events have been cancelled and the national camps have been shut. He said even though his organisation is taking all the necessary precautions as per the latest World Anti-Doping Agency’s guidelines.

Source: News On Air

