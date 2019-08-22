Naga Band Abiogenesis Peforms at Estonia and Finland

NET Bureau

Naga band Abiogenesis had a successful tour of Europe recently where they enthralled the Europeans with their brand of Naga Howey Music and Bamhum. The first gig was on 16th August at the Von Krahli Theatre in Tallinn, Estonia, the Northermost of the three Baltic states. Gates were opened at 7 pm and the show started at 7.30 pm with the First Secretary of the Embassy of India to Finland and Estonia, Mr. Nirmal Kumar Chawdhary gave the welcome speech who welcome the band and thank the crowd. The foot thumping show slated for one hour went on for one and half long hours as the crowd cheered for more and the band had to comply. After the show, many curious people stayed behind to have look and try the bamhum. Tallinn’s concert was organised by Estonian Indian Friendship Society, the Indian Embassy in Finland and ICCR.

On 17th August , the band left for Helsinki by Star Shuttle in the comfortable business lounge which took two hours to ferry across the Baltic sea to reach Helsinki, the capital city of Finland.

The 4th India Day, an annual event in Finland, was celebrated on 18th August at the popular Kaisaniami Park. There were a host of activities and programmes from 10 am and Abiogenesis show kicked off at 1.40 pm in the afternoon to the delight of the ten thousand plus cheering responsive crowd who sang along with the band. India Day is a celebration of music, dance, food and tourism. With Abiogenesis headlining the festival, many other professional music and dance group from Finland were also invited to perform.

After their performance, the band had an interaction session with Her Excellency, Ms. Vani S. Rao, Ambassador of the Indian Embassy to Finland.She told the band members that the Mayor of Helsinki, Mr. Jan Vapaavuori was so impressed and that he never expected such music from Inida. Abiogenesis comprises of Arenla Subong on Vocals & Bamhum, Moa Subong on Guitar, Bamhum & Harmonica, Meren Tzudir on Bass & Tikzik and Neilalung Gonmei on Drums. On both the shows, people were very keen and aroused interest on Howey music and Bamhum, the bamboo musical instrument for which Moa received the National Award in 2017 for this invention.

India Day was jointly organised by Soumi-Intia-Seura ry (Finnish Indian Society), Indian Regional Associations and members of Indian Community with overall supervision by the Indian Embassy in Finland. The event was attended by the Mayor of Helsinki, Ambassador of Palestine, dignitaries, senior officials and celebrities where some of them were also invited to talk.