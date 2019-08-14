Naga footballer Ratobe set to join Sweden club

NET Bureau

Naga footballer Ratobe Poireng has been selected to play for Lilla Torg FF in Sweden. The 23-year-old midfielder, a native of Poilwa village under Peren district, was a former player of Barak FC Peren. He also played for Guwahati Town Club other than playing in local clubs in Nagaland.

Currently, he is in Sweden’s Malmo city. Speaking to Nagaland Post, Poireng expressed happiness over joining a European club. “I’m so happy that I am the first Naga to join a European football club and I thank God for hearing my prayer. I can’t really wait to play with my new team,” he said. He further acknowledged his family members and advisor of Youth Resources and Sports, Zale Niekha for their support and encouragement. After one month of intense training and tryouts, he will be playing in the 4th division team at the initial stage with the scope of progressing to a higher division in the upcoming season.

Poireng had previously participated in a tryout in the 1st division of Bundesliga club – Hannover 96. It was learned that the club showed great interest for future inclusion of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Department of Youth Resources and Sports has wished Poireng the very best in his future endeavors.

Source: The Nagaland Post