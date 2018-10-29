Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Naga Forum Extends Support to October 31 Bandh

Naga Forum Extends Support to October 31 Bandh
October 29
15:20 2018
NET Bureau

The Naga Political Leaders’ Forum, Manipur (NPLFM) has announced its decision to support the October 31 bandh called by the United Naga Council (UNC).

The UNC’s 12-hour bandh in “Naga areas” on October 31 demanding that the Indo-Naga peace talk finds solution to the Naga political problem at the earliest, will begin from 6 am on October 31.

Announcing their support to the UNC bandh, the NPLFM demanded that the “Indo-Naga political talk be expedited in order to bring about an honourable, acceptable and workable political solution to the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest”.

The UNC had taken the decision to call the bandh during its “executive meeting” held on October 20 in Senapati.

The UNC had stated that the “Naga people are eagerly waiting for the settlement of the Naga political issue”.

The UNC had also said that the Government of India must exhibit its “political will” to resolve the issue.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

 

