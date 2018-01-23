Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Naga Organisations to Hold Meeting to Discuss Stand on Election

Naga Organisations to Hold Meeting to Discuss Stand on Election
January 23
11:34 2018
Top Naga tribal organisations, civil society bodies and pressure groups will hold a consultative meeting to decide on their stand on the February 27 assembly election in the state, sources in the bodies said.

Naga organisations have been urging the Centre for a permanent solution on the Naga political issue before the state goes to the polls. The Election Commission had on January 18 announced the date for the elections.

The sources said the meeting will be held on January 25 and a four-member standing committee will participate in it. The committee will comprise of representatives of the Naga apex body Naga Hoho, Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation and Nagaland Gaon Burahs (village elders) Federation has been constituted to coordinate with the Naga civil societies and political parties.

Monday’s meeting discussed the need to come together to take stock of the present socio-political situation arising out of the announcement of the assembly election despite the growing demand for solution not election, the sources said.

The meeting was convened by Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF). NCJF President Zelhou Keyho in his opening speech at the meeting said that the solution to the Naga political issue and state election lie outside the perimeters of the church.

The church’s role is to work for free and fair election and build up a society that will honour God, he said.

Besides the four tribal organisations, the meeting was attended by leaders and representatives of other Naga groups and civil society organisations, the Naga Students Federation which is the leading students union in the state, NSUI Nagaland and the pradesh Congress committee.

-PTI

Naga Hoho Naga tribal organisations Nagaland Tribes Council
