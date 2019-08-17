Naga solution anytime soon, says governor Ravi

NET Bureau

Governor of Nagaland R.N. Ravi, who is also Interlocutor to Naga political talks, disclosed that prior to being named as the Governor of Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tasked him to settle the Naga political issue within three months on the principle of equality and mutual respect and all issues have been resolved.

Ravi stated this while addressing a mammoth gathering at the grand civic reception accorded in his honor at NBCC convention hall Kohima, Friday.

He said that during the five years of negotiations, several landmarks were reached with the Naga groups and saw no reason why the solution should be further delayed for “symbolic issues”.

Ravi said he saw no reason as to why the solution should have to wait for three months, as a continuation of the status quo (without solution) as it stood, meant multiple governments with multiple taxations and fear of guns which were unbearable for Nagas and unacceptable to the government of India. On the issue of integration, he said the negotiating parties understood the sentiments among the neighboring states and have not opposed to it. Instead, Ravi said the negotiating parties conceded and accepted that it was the legitimate rights of the Naga people to pursue and achieve integration through the democratic political process.

Ravi said that after being appointed as Interlocutor, a review was done on the process undertaken by the previous government and it was found that despite sincere attempts, the “process was not inclusive”.

He said the changed approach was through inclusiveness of all the Naga armed groups, Naga tribal bodies, civil societies, grass-root leaders, Naga intellectuals, senior citizens and the Naga legislators since Naga political issue belonged to all Nagas and no organization has exclusive franchise over it.

Ravi said the cooperation extended by all stakeholders for finding a solution was overwhelming.

Ravi also hinted that the settlement must be on the basis of power-sharing and inclusive peaceful co-existence through this principle it was resolved that all the substantive issues including power belong to Naga people.

He said there would be no solution if political reality was disregarded and added, “with this, let us welcome the most honorable and dignified solution and things that have achieved on this principle”.

Ravi said though he did not know what God has in store for Nagas, yet he prayed for the deliverance of Nagas from despair to hope and from darkness to light. Ravi said he was pained to see Nagas still struggling for basic necessities like good road, power, health, and education when see the rest of the country were moving with much fast pace of growth and development.

He also lamented that despite Naga youth being more talented than youths of other states, the dark shadow of the long unresolved Naga political issue cast a shadow in almost every aspect of Nagas life and said this shadow must go.

Source: Nagaland Post