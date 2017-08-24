Naga Solution Should Come Soon for Permanent Peace: TR Zeliang

Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang said that “solution should come at the earliest possible date so that every Naga can live with permanent peace in our land.” The chief minister said this while interacting with the Naga Hoho on Wednesday in Kohima.

“There is no problem that cannot be solved and we must seek public opinions and suggestions to move ahead taking the voice of all stakeholders on board” stated, TR Zeliang interacting with a seven Member delegation of the Naga Hoho led by its president Chuba Ozukum.

The delegation had called on the chief minister at his official chamber, Nagaland Civil Secretariat to congratulate him on taking over the State as the new chief minister and to initiate the process of uniting Naga Civil bodies under one umbrella, according to the CM’s office.

While maintaining that all Naga outfits must be taken on board before a final solution to the protracted Naga problem was arrived at, Tr Zeliang said that Naga peace process must not be taken up simply for political mileage in the upcoming 2018 elections, but must be based on sincerity in letter and in spirit.

Expressing his desire for early solution the CM said that “solution should come at the earliest possible date so that every Naga can live with permanent peace in our land.”

Earlier in the day, Konyak Union led by its president, Manlip Konyak and general secretary Honang M. Konyak accompanied by minister for rural development, EE Panteang called on the CM and congratulated him on behalf of the Konyak community for taking over the affairs of the State by presenting him the Konyak ‘Nyam’, a traditional drum made of brass.

The delegation appraised before the chief minister for emergency attention on some problems that had occurred due to unprecedented rain and flood in their area.

-Newmai News Network