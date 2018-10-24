Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Naga Wrestlemania: Dawhuo retains Title

Naga Wrestlemania: Dawhuo retains Title
October 24
13:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Defending champion Venuzo Dawhuo (21) today retained the title of ‘King of the Ring Series 2018’ at the 7th edition of NagaWrestleMania here at Kohima Local Ground, Khuochiezie. Organised by Elite Entertainment Enterprise (3E) Nagaland, the wrestling event is part of the Combat Sports Festival 2018.

Son of Nezohü Dawhuo of Thenyizu village under Phek district, Dawhuo overpowered Nagaland Wrestling Association (CWA) reigning champion Menuosetuo Yiese in the finals to retain the championship title.

Standing 5’10 feet and weighing 92 kg, he pocketed a cash prize of Rs. 1.20 lakh. In semifinals, he defeated strong opponent Dzieselatuo Keretsü while in the quarterfinals he overpowered Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü. He downed Besühveto Cumu in the pre-quarters and Cuhuyi Chuzho in the first round of King of the Ring series.

Runner-up Menuosetuo Yiese, son of Lt. Khrielatuo Yiese of Kohima village entered finals after defeating Kezhavizo Thevo in the semifinals. 20 years Yiese defeated Nguzii Pao in the quarterfinals. He defeated Seyiekhrietuo Yiese in the pre-quarters and Dima Keyho in the first round of King of the Ring series. Standing 6’6 and weighing 118 kg, Yiese received a cash prize of Rs. 60,000.

Tags
Naga WrestlemaniaVenuzo Dawhuo
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.