Naga Wrestlemania: Dawhuo retains Title

NET Bureau

Defending champion Venuzo Dawhuo (21) today retained the title of ‘King of the Ring Series 2018’ at the 7th edition of NagaWrestleMania here at Kohima Local Ground, Khuochiezie. Organised by Elite Entertainment Enterprise (3E) Nagaland, the wrestling event is part of the Combat Sports Festival 2018.

Son of Nezohü Dawhuo of Thenyizu village under Phek district, Dawhuo overpowered Nagaland Wrestling Association (CWA) reigning champion Menuosetuo Yiese in the finals to retain the championship title.

Standing 5’10 feet and weighing 92 kg, he pocketed a cash prize of Rs. 1.20 lakh. In semifinals, he defeated strong opponent Dzieselatuo Keretsü while in the quarterfinals he overpowered Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü. He downed Besühveto Cumu in the pre-quarters and Cuhuyi Chuzho in the first round of King of the Ring series.

Runner-up Menuosetuo Yiese, son of Lt. Khrielatuo Yiese of Kohima village entered finals after defeating Kezhavizo Thevo in the semifinals. 20 years Yiese defeated Nguzii Pao in the quarterfinals. He defeated Seyiekhrietuo Yiese in the pre-quarters and Dima Keyho in the first round of King of the Ring series. Standing 6’6 and weighing 118 kg, Yiese received a cash prize of Rs. 60,000.