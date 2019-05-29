Nagaland: 15 houses in Dimapur razed by fire

NET Bureau

Around 15 houses were completely razed in a fire in Kuda village, Dimapur on the night of May 27. As per Fire & Emergency Services personnel, the fire started at around 10:00 pm at Kuda B Khel destroying a row of houses before it was brought under control.

While there was no report of any human casualty, property estimated to be around Rs. 5 lakhs was destroyed. Residents of the locality said that the families affected by the fire could not save or retrieve any personal belongings, including school books of their children.

Source: The Morung Express