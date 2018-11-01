Nagaland ace model Livikali Sumi no more

Ace Model of Nagaland, Livikali Sumi passed away on Tuesday morning. Her sudden demise has sent shock waves across the state as condolences poured in from cross-section of the society.

Sumi who was the Official Model of Regalia Entertainment Nagaland (REN), had won Regalia’s first edition of Zero Model Hunt in 2015.

She represented Regalia in MISS Sumi Contest and won the first Runner-up with subtitle Miss. Perfect 10 in the year 2016. She also represented Regalia to become the first show stopper for a renowned designer Achunbo Chawang.

Livika had created history when she became the first in REN history to win 3 titles for the company in one year in her 2-year modelling contract with REN.

Besides her association with REN, she achieved other titles and worked for many professional artists, and did multiple shows from 2015 till date.

She also won the Runner-up title in the Northeast Jewel Queen 2016 and was the Brand Ambassador of Make-in Manipur.

Source: Sentinel