Nagaland All Out for 2 in BCCI Women U-19 Match

The BCCI’s U-19 women’s one-day super league match between Kerala and Nagaland on Friday ended in farce as the Northeastern state was shot out for just two runs with as many nine batters getting out for duck here.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Nagaland were all out for just 2 runs from 17 overs in an astonishing display. Nine batters were out for duck while opener Menka scored one run (off 18 balls) from the only scoring shot of the innings in the Group B match at JKC college ground here. Priyanka remained not out on nought after facing three deliveries.

The way Kerala notched up the win — to pocket four points — added to the farcical nature of the match. Nagaland’s Deepika Kaintura bowled a wide and from the other legitimate ball, Kerala opener Ansu S Raju scored a boundary to win the match by 10 wickets.

Kerala reached 5 for no loss in 0.1 overs while chasing 3 for a win with Ansu S Raju not out on 4. The Nagaland team provided on the BCCI website had only their first names except for two. Most of their names appeared to be of players hailing from outside the state.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, the BCCI will now have to include the Northeastern states in their accredited tournaments. Earlier this month, an astounding 136 wide balls were bowled in a match of the same tournament between Nagaland and Manipur in Dhanbad.

The match, a part of the inaugural NE-Bihar U-19 one-day competition being organised by the cricket board, saw Manipur bowling 94 wide balls while Nagaland were a shade better with 42.

Nagaland won the match by 117 runs to log four points, but it was learnt that the girls from both the Northeastern states were at times not even able to land the ball on the 22 -yard square.

PTI