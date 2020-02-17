Nagaland: ANCSU highlights shoddy infrastructure & unfulfilled promises in govt institutes

NET Bureau

The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) undertook its first phase of education tour for the year 2020 from February 11 to 13, visiting the Khelhoshe Polytechnic Atoizu, Tuli College Mokokchung, People’s College Mokokchung, and Institute of Communication and Information Technology Mokokchung.

According to a press release from the union, it toured the colleges to know the grievances, problems and concerns of the students in particular and the college/institute at large.

Unsatisfactory workmanship

While touring the polytechnic institutes, the union claimed that it had detected “unsatisfactory” workmanship in infrastructural and other development activities undertaken in many of the polytechnic institutes.

While the polytechnic institutes were granted sufficient funds to establish, renovate and upgrade the institutes, it claimed that the amount of works done were unjust.

The ANCSU demanded that the concerned Minister and the department immediately constitute a commission to probe into the alleged misuse of funds.

‘Fairytale assurance’

On its visit to the Khelhoshe Polytechnic Atoizu, the Union expressed dejection that the long pending demand of the students for creation of a police outpost remained a ‘fairytale assurance’ from the state government.

Stating that “the negligence of the state government is being felt again,” the Union expressed strong resentment and cautioned that “in the rise of any mischief against the students and faculty, the state government shall be held responsible for not establishing the police outpost despite repeated plea.”

Private colleges performing better

The ANCSU observed that many private colleges are performing better than the government colleges and that they have been equally contributing towards the growth and quality of higher education. It appealed the concerned department and the state government to identify those colleges and encourage them by providing financial aid and giving them due recognition for their outstanding performances.

Meager enrolment of students

The union expressed concern at the meager enrolment of students at the ICIT, Mokokchung.

The release stated that despite the quality infrastructure and the various All India Council for Technical Education approved courses available, the enrolment remains unsatisfactory as many students remain unaware of the institute’s facilities.

The union therefore appealed the concerned department to organize workshops, seminars and other forms of publicity to reach out to high school and higher secondary students.

Common Nodal Cell for scholarships

The union informed that a proposal to set up a Common Nodal Cell to implement all kinds of scholarship schemes have been put up while adding that the state government has already notified for the establishment of the cell.

According to the release, it was observed that many students who are availing scholarships are not aware of the guidelines and the appropriate schemes to apply for scholarships. As a result, many students are being ‘victimized’ for applying for the wrong schemes, it said. To this end, the union also sensitized the students about the various scholarship schemes available, the guidelines and criterions to apply for the scholarship, and other necessary related information.

Further, it appealed students who are not entitled for availing the scholarships to say ‘no’ to corruption and refrain from applying for the schemes while encouraging them to visit scholarship websites for necessary information.

It also informed that the union has detected at least 18 scholarship schemes provided by various departments.

During the first phase of its education tour, the union also highlighted and discussed matters relating to exams, issuance of students documents, and other grievance of the students, the release stated.

