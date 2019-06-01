Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Nagaland: ANCSU stages dharna

Nagaland: ANCSU stages dharna
June 01
11:58 2019
NET Bureau

Following the expiry of the ultimatum served to the Director of Technical Education (DTE) to resign within 5 days, several students representing various colleges based in Kohima under the banner of All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) today staged a peaceful dharna around the Technical Education Directorate, Kohima.
ANCSU reiterated its demand for resignation of the Director and placed a banner which read: ‘Give us the answer.’ The dharna was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.
Speaking to media persons, ANCSU President, Katho P Awomi reiterated that it will not back off until the Director resigns or reveals the names of the “corrupted officials” involved in the scholarship “scam.”

Awomi said the “culprit(s)” should be punished and warned that unless the government gives a positive response to the union’s demand, the situation would deteriorate.
It may be recalled that ANCSU demanded the resignation of the Director of Technical Education alleging that the latter has “failed to uphold and protect the welfare of the students’ community.”
ANCSU stated that that there has been “misappropriation of scholarship funds by the department,” and added that the director’s office has not responded to queries made by the union on this matter.
“As per the replies from your office, it is being ascertained by the union that you are accountable for the misappropriation and the union is convinced that your continuance as the Director of Technical Education is nothing less than a threat to the welfare of the Naga students’ community,” the had ANCSU stated
The union demanded that the official “resign on moral grounds” within five days, adding that failure to do so would make him “responsible for any untoward incident that may occur thereafter.”

Source: The Morung Express

