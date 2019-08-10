Nagaland: Assam Rifles nab NSCN (K-YA) cadre

NET Bureau

Based on specific information regarding presence of active cadre of “NSCN (K-Yung Aung)” group, troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation in general area at Project Colony, Zunheboto on August 7 and apprehended a “self-styled captain” Hito Sumi (27) son of Nighoshe Sumi, resident of Litsami village, Zunheboto.

According to AR sources, one 9mm pistol with a magazine was recovered from the arrested cadre.

AR claimed that Hito was involved in extortion activities in Zunheboto. The arrested person and the recovered items were handed over to Zunheboto police station for further investigation, AR stated.

Source: Nagaland Post