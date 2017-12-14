Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland Assembly Demands ‘Solution Before Election’

Nagaland Assembly Demands ‘Solution Before Election’
December 14
21:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution urging the government of India to take emergent and extraordinary steps for an “honourable and acceptable solution” to the Naga political issues before the state assembly election next year.

The House also resolved to urged the Election Commission of India not to announce the state election until the Centre finalised an honourable and acceptable solution to the Naga political issue in order to enable all Nagas to enjoy their due democratic and other rights and function as a more empowered electorate during the elections.

It also decided to call upon civil society, tribal Hohos, church, political parties and other organisations concerned to cooperate with the vision of the state government and press for “solution before election”, so that utmost unity was displayed before the government of India and the Election Commission.

Introducing the resolution, Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang informed the House that the consultative meeting of the Nagaland legislators with the present and former parliamentarians held on December 7 had adopted a resolution urging the Nagaland Assembly to pass a separate resolution on similar lines for “solution before election” during the current session of the House.

Zeliang said the House appreciated the various measures taken by the Indian government with regard to early solution of the protracted Naga Political issue, especially the Framework Agreement signed on August 5, 2015 between the central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) as well as the written agreement on November 27 between the government of India and the working committee of the six Naga political groups.

“The various stakeholders are sincerely and seriously engaging their minds with the core details of the Naga political issues in order to arrive at an early solution,” the Chief Minister stated.

He said the House was of the utmost view that solution to the Naga issues could not afford any more delay and thereby interminably deny the Nagas their democratic rights to self-determination and other concomitant rights.

-IANS

Tags
Naga SolutionNagaland Assembly
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.