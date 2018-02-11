Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 12 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Nagaland BJP, Congress Offer Trip to Jerusalem to Voters

Nagaland BJP, Congress Offer Trip to Jerusalem to Voters
February 11
18:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In the poll bound Christian dominated state Nagaland both BJP and Congress have offered a trip to Jerusalem to Naga electorates if voted to power.
It was first the Hindu right wing party, which promised to take the elderly people to Holy Land every year if voted to power. The Congress, which is not likely to form the next government, has also promised trip to Jerusalem to woo Naga voters.

“By an Act of the State Government, a board will be established to facilitate minorities to visit the Holy Land (Jerusalem) at a subsidized cost,” the Congress manifesto stated.

The difference is, while BJP has offered free trip to Jerusalem, Congress has offered the same at subsidized cost.

UNI

Tags
Nagaland BJPNagaland Pradesh Congress Committee
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.