Nagaland BJP, Congress Offer Trip to Jerusalem to Voters

In the poll bound Christian dominated state Nagaland both BJP and Congress have offered a trip to Jerusalem to Naga electorates if voted to power.

It was first the Hindu right wing party, which promised to take the elderly people to Holy Land every year if voted to power. The Congress, which is not likely to form the next government, has also promised trip to Jerusalem to woo Naga voters.

“By an Act of the State Government, a board will be established to facilitate minorities to visit the Holy Land (Jerusalem) at a subsidized cost,” the Congress manifesto stated.

The difference is, while BJP has offered free trip to Jerusalem, Congress has offered the same at subsidized cost.

