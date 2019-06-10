Nagaland BJP hopeful Centre would expedite Naga talks

NET Bureau

The BJP Legislature Party (BLP) in Nagaland has expressed hope that the new dispensation at the Centre would keep its commitment to protect the interest and identity of the Northeastern people in general and Nagaland in particular.

The State BJP legislators, led by Deputy Chief Minister and BLP leader Y Patton, also hoped that the ongoing Naga peace talks would be expedited so as to arrive at a final solution that is acceptable and honourable, a recent statement issued by the media cell of Dy CM’s office said.

The legislators said they believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ would be strengthened and more developmental projects would taken up for Nagaland.

Congratulating Modi and his new team, the MLAs also thanked the central leadership for inducting two MPs from NE in the Union Ministry.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also congratulated Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive time. “Under your visionary leadership, the country will scale greater heights,” Rio said in his message to Modi.

