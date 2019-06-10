Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 10 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Nagaland BJP hopeful Centre would expedite Naga talks

Nagaland BJP hopeful Centre would expedite Naga talks
June 10
11:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The BJP Legislature Party (BLP) in Nagaland has expressed hope that the new dispensation at the Centre would keep its commitment to protect the interest and identity of the Northeastern people in general and Nagaland in particular.

The State BJP legislators, led by Deputy Chief Minister and BLP leader Y Patton, also hoped that the ongoing Naga peace talks would be expedited so as to arrive at a final solution that is acceptable and honourable, a recent statement issued by the media cell of Dy CM’s office said.

The legislators said they believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ would be strengthened and more developmental projects would taken up for Nagaland.

Congratulating Modi and his new team, the MLAs also thanked the central leadership for inducting two MPs from NE in the Union Ministry.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also congratulated Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive time. “Under your visionary leadership, the country will scale greater heights,” Rio said in his message to Modi.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
BJPNagalandnarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.