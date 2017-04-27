Thu, 27 Apr 2017

Nagaland Cabinet Withdraws Recognition of Rongmei Tribe

In pursuant of the decision made by Nagaland cabinet in a meeting, the recognition of Rongmei tribe as one of the indigenous Naga tribes of Nagaland which was notified by Nagaland government on 4th August, 2012, has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

According to an official statement, “A total of 1,313 people belonging to the Rongmei tribe, already identified by the Government of Nagaland through special enumeration process as having permanently settled in the present territory of Nagaland prior to 01-12-1963.”

The notification further added that the Rongmei tribe along with their legitimate descendants, would continue to enjoy the status, privileges and entitlements of indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland, unlike the ones being enjoyed by members of other indigenous inhabitants, who had permanently settled in the present territory of Nagaland prior to 01-12-1963, as notified by the State Government by Notifications dated 06-07-1973 and dated 28-04-1977.

