Nagaland Celebrates 71st Independence Day

Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated the 71st Independence Day by showcasing its rich cultural diversity.

The main celebration was held at Secretariat Plaza here with Chief Minister T R Zeliang unfurling the tri-colour and taking salute from 27 marching contingents, which included security forces, civil police NCC, scouts and guides and school students.

The prime attraction of the celebration was the arms drill by 15th Nagaland Armed Police Mahila Battalion and dance display by Nagaland Adolescent Girls Club, besides cultural performance by different Naga tribes.

The chief minister released the Nagaland State Human Development Report and handed over the President’s police medal for meritorious services to eight personnel, one President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence medal and one President’s Fire Service medal.

He also handed over the Governor’s gold medal to 16 individuals.

At the Secretariat Plaza, lone Lok Sabha member from Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, cabinet ministers, chief secretary Pankaj Kumar, director general of police L L Doungel were among the senior bureaucrats, officers and public joining the celebration.

