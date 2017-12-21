Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland CM Allocates Portfolios to Six New Ministers

Nagaland CM Allocates Portfolios to Six New Ministers
December 21
11:57 2017
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has allocated portfolios to the six newly inducted ministers, official sources said on Wednesday.

The six ministers – SI Jamir, Y Vikheho Swu, P Longon, Kuzholuzo Nienu and CL John and P Paiwang Konyak – were sworn in by Governor PB Acharya on December 16.

Nienu has been given the important portfolio of Home department while S I Jamir will be in charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

Vikheho Swu will be the new National Highways minister, P Longon has been allocated Geology and Mining and Border Affairs department.

The Rural Development department has been given to C L John while P Paiwang Konyak will be the new Transport and Civil Aviation minister.

The chief minister allocated the portfolios to the new ministers on Tuesday night, the sources said.

-PTI

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

