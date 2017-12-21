Nagaland CM Allocates Portfolios to Six New Ministers

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has allocated portfolios to the six newly inducted ministers, official sources said on Wednesday.

The six ministers – SI Jamir, Y Vikheho Swu, P Longon, Kuzholuzo Nienu and CL John and P Paiwang Konyak – were sworn in by Governor PB Acharya on December 16.

Nienu has been given the important portfolio of Home department while S I Jamir will be in charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

Vikheho Swu will be the new National Highways minister, P Longon has been allocated Geology and Mining and Border Affairs department.

The Rural Development department has been given to C L John while P Paiwang Konyak will be the new Transport and Civil Aviation minister.

The chief minister allocated the portfolios to the new ministers on Tuesday night, the sources said.

-PTI