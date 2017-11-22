Nagaland CM Bats for Tourist Circuit for Northeast

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on Tuesday called for creating a Tourist Circuit for northeast India in order to connect all festivals of the eight states in the region.

“All it requires is the right policy, mixed with a blend of incentives for promoting investment and industrial growth in the northeastern states,” he said, highlighting the importance of creating a Tourist Circuit for the region.

Zeliang, who was speaking at the inaugural event of “North East Development Summit” at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound in Manipur’s capital Imphal, voiced confidence in the Act East Policy which has “great potential to strengthen the economy and potential of the northeastern region”.

The summit was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind. Noting the geographical remoteness of northeast India with its poor infrastructure and challenges posed by insurgency, the Chief Minister pinned his hope on the young and enterprising youth of the region.

Zeliang said that building economic linkages with the East Asian countries was a way toward achieving this end. “Building economic linkages will help strengthen ties and contribute in the development of northeast India.”

Zeliang said that northeast India was a natural partner in India’s Act East Policy, with the region being a gateway to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

“The policy has the ability to not only end geographical remoteness of the northeastern states but also transform the region by opening doors for Indian goods and services to the resilient ASEAN economies,” he said.

“India’s Act East Policy should aim to achieve better connectivity for the northeast region in all aspects — physically, emotionally and economically.”

Terming the three Cs — Commerce, Connectivity and Culture — as important components that could play a major role in transforming the northeast region, Zeliang called for urgent development of road and air connectivity in the region.

“I urge the Government of India to be indulgent to our proposals.”

Stating that the development of particularly three northeast states — Manipur, Assam and Nagaland — was vital in order to gain access to Southeast Asian countries, the Chief Minister called upon experts and investors to contribute in transforming this dream into a reality.

-IANS