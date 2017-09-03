Nagaland CM Commissions Power Line to Peren District

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Saturday called upon the general public to judiciously utilise power supply and avoid power theft as responsible consumers. Zeliang was speaking at the Commissioning Programme of 66kv Transmission Line from Ganeshnagar to Jalukie charged at 33KV and 5 MVA 33/11 Sub-station as Chief Guest at Jalukie.

According to a release issued by the Nagaland CMO informed that Zeliang cited ‘it is a matter of great concern that in the last financial year, against a power purchase cost of Rs.281.97 Crores, Power Department could recover an amount of only Rs.116.42 Crores burdening the State with a huge revenue gap of Rs. 165.55 Crores.’

‘Our people have a common tendency of taking availability of electricity and its usage in our day to day lives for granted and cost free but what we tend to remain blissfully ignorant of, is the fact that electricity is generated, purchased, transmitted and distributed at great cost and thus what is consumed needs to be paid for,’ he said.

Expressing his gratitude to the Union Ministry of DONER for funding the Project and the State Power Department for successfully implementing it, the Chief Minister said that the up-gradation from 33KV to 66KV Line will boost the economy and facilitate the growth of industries and commerce in Peren District.

‘Today is truly a red-letter day for the people of Peren District which marks the fulfillment of a long cherished dream of the people’, he said. While recalling other important Projects implemented in the District, the Chief Minister said that Sainik School at Punglwa; College of Veterinary, Science & Animal Husbandry at Jalukie, Farmers Training School at Jalukie were one of its kind implemented in the District apart from the 66KV Transmission Line and 5MVA,33/11 Sub-station at Jalukie.

‘Peren District since its inception as a full-fledged District on 11th of February 2004 had many needs and wants but, over the years with the active cooperation of the people of the District and the generous financial and technical support of the Center, the State Government of Nagaland and NEC, we have been extremely fortunate in bridging-up many of the gaps,” he said. ‘Over 5 decades since Statehood, there are still several villages in the State that do not have power connectivity but Peren district has attained 100 per cent achievement in Rural Electrification’ he announced adding that the electrification of 17 new villages covering 396 rural households under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DUGJY) were completed last month.

‘Power is a basic necessity for all economic development activity and now with the upgraded transmission line and the new Sub-station made available, there is wide scope for mechanization of farming and other agricultural activities in the District,’ he said.

Highlighting the importance of technology in checking corrupt practices and theft in the Power Sector, the Chief Minister said, Power Department ‘has adopted measures to increase the number of Payment Counters and has also started setting up Online Payment facilities which will be taken up in a phased manner.’

To facilitate ‘Right of Way’ for electricity line and Sub-station line over land and forest in the State, the Chief Minister appealed to all the Citizens ‘not only to inculcate the habit of prompt and full payment of their electricity bills but also to come forward generously and provide all required assistance such as ‘Right of Way’ wherever activities by Power Department were being taken up. ‘Let us continue to work with renewed dedication towards making Nagaland a more developed and prosperous State,’ he added.

