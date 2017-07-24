Mon, 24 Jul 2017

Nagaland CM Expands Cabinet with Induction of One More Minister

July 24
12:05 2017
Newly appointed Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Monday expanded his ministry as he inducted one more minister to his cabinet.

Governor P B Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to EE Pangteang from Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the presence of Zeliang, Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier, senior bureaucrats and others at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Beside the Chief Minister, there was 11 other ministers. They are G Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Tokheho Yepthomi, Y Patton, Kipili Sangtam, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Kejong Chang, Neiba Kronu, E E Pangteang, Imtilemba Sangtam and Mmhonlumo Kikon.

Nine of the ministers are from NPF and two are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Zeliang was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 19. after the Nagaland governor sacked Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence.

Zeliang had won the trust vote in the Assembly on July 21 and had expanded his ministry by inducting 10 ministers on July 22.

-PTI

EE Pangteang
