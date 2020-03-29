Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 29 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Nagaland CM launches Self Declaration COVID-19 App

Nagaland CM launches Self Declaration COVID-19 App
March 29
03:08 2020
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Self Declaration COVID-19 Nagaland App at Kohima today. Mr. Rio in a tweet said, the app will be mandatory for any person who entered Nagaland after March 6. He added that the app is crucial for tracking and surveillance of high-risk cases.

The app can be downloaded from the website nagalandhealthproject.org. User will be directed to click the menu button and select the nCOVID-19 App. For any technical difficulty in using the app, anyone can contact the phone numbers 9774656952 or 8794944850.

 

Source: News On Air

