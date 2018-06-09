Nagaland CM Lays Foundation of T. Ao Regional Football Academy

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday laid the foundation stone of Dr. T. Ao Regional Football Academy at Seithekema, near Dimapur town.

Addressing the gathering, Rio termed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr T. Ao Regional Football Academy as a historic occasion, as late Dr. T Ao was born among the Nagas, he brought laurels not only to his family but to the whole Nagas, so his legacy should live. He pointed out that involvement in sports teaches us to be disciplined, creates a sense of fair play and team work, and keeps us healthy both physically and mentally and therefore encouraged the younger generation to give importance in the field of sports. Rio felt that youth activities particularly sports has stopped for sometimes in Nagaland, but assured for its revival. He assured the Nagaland Football Association that budget would be placed every year and also mooted the idea to bring a system where all the districts would have football clubs.

Further, Rio said the government would discuss and revive policies for sports personnel and lovers and conduct tournaments regularly in order to give opportunity to the youth. Stating that promotion of sports needs huge financial support, Rio informed that the government would request the Ministry of Youth Resources and Sports for help as the present project would require more than 100 crore which he said was still a long way to go for bringing up the football academy. Rio was optimistic that the coming up of the Academy would inspire the young talented sportspersons particularly football.

President of Nagaland Football Association, Atuo Mezhur, termed the occasion as a ‘red letter’ day for football in Nagaland. He opined that a sport was not just for recreation but an industry because sportspersons can earn their livelihood. Mr Mezhur thanked the present government for reviving the Dr. T. Ao Inter District tournament and also requested the Chief Minister for funding and reviving the Nagaland Premier League.

