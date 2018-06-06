Nagaland CM Promises to Make the State Plastic Free Within 6 Months

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday appealed the citizens of Nagaland to commit for a Plastic Free Nagaland by banning the use of plastic in the State within 6 months.

Speaking in the context of the UN’s theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ at the commemoration of World Environment Day, Rio shared the idea of a Plastic Free Nagaland by December 1, 2018, by urging the citizens to have an action plan and ensure the use of alternatives like jute bags, cloth bags, bamboo cutlery that enables a clean environment. Rio also requested the Chief Secretary to set up a task force to achieve this goal.

“Together we can make a difference and once we decide reducing the use of plastics, we will contribute to protecting our environment for our future and a better tomorrow,” stated Rio.

He also mentioned that with the launching of the Swachh Bharat campaign with the objective of making India Open Defecation Free by October 2, 2019 we have committed to be Open Defecation Free by October 2, 2018, one year ahead of the National target.

“Plastic has become a menace in Nagaland too, especially in Kohima, Dimapur and district headquarters. It leads to choking of drains and gutters that causes flooding as well as makes it a breeding ground for germs and bacteria,” he pointed, adding, “Burning of plastic also results in release of toxic. Given the challenges plastic pose, we need to look at what all we can do to beat the plastic.”

“One simplest thing that we can do is to stop using plastic bags and instead take reusable cloth bags for shopping. We should seriously consider banning all other plastic bags that we use for shopping vegetables etc,” he added.