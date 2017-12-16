Nagaland CM Sacks Two More Ministers

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R.Zeliang on Friday night axed two more of his cabinet ministers, two days after he had sacked four of his senior cabinet ministers.

The move came after Naga People’s Front (NPF) supremo Shurhozelie Liezietsu, earlier in the day, revoked the expulsion order of 20 NPF legislators and suspension of 13 other party leaders, including the state’s lone Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio.

The sacked ministers are Rural Development Minister E.E. Pangteang, and Mmhonlumo Kikon of the BJP, who held the portfolio of Geology and Mining besides Border Affairs.

On Wednesday night, Zeliang had sacked four senior cabinet ministers — Home Minister Y Patton, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tokheho Yepthomi, Roads and Bridges Minister Nicky Kire besides Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Neiba Kronu.

Sources within the NPF told IANS that the sackings was aimed at to pave way for the induction of Liezietsu’s loyalists following the signing of the “memorandum of reconciliation” on Friday.

The NPF had expelled Zeliang and others from the party for a period of six years, soon after Zeliang was sworn in again as Chief Minister on July 19.

The NPF then had stated that the rebel NPF leglators were expelled and suspended for destabilize and instigate the leadership of NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government by demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister Liezietsu.

-IANS