Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 16 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland CM Sacks Two More Ministers

Nagaland CM Sacks Two More Ministers
December 16
10:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R.Zeliang on Friday night axed two more of his cabinet ministers, two days after he had sacked four of his senior cabinet ministers.

The move came after Naga People’s Front (NPF) supremo Shurhozelie Liezietsu, earlier in the day, revoked the expulsion order of 20 NPF legislators and suspension of 13 other party leaders, including the state’s lone Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio.

The sacked ministers are Rural Development Minister E.E. Pangteang, and Mmhonlumo Kikon of the BJP, who held the portfolio of Geology and Mining besides Border Affairs.

On Wednesday night, Zeliang had sacked four senior cabinet ministers — Home Minister Y Patton, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tokheho Yepthomi, Roads and Bridges Minister Nicky Kire besides Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Neiba Kronu.

Sources within the NPF told IANS that the sackings was aimed at to pave way for the induction of Liezietsu’s loyalists following the signing of the “memorandum of reconciliation” on Friday.

The NPF had expelled Zeliang and others from the party for a period of six years, soon after Zeliang was sworn in again as Chief Minister on July 19.

The NPF then had stated that the rebel NPF leglators were expelled and suspended for destabilize and instigate the leadership of NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government by demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister Liezietsu.

-IANS

Tags
Naga People’s FrontT.R. Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.