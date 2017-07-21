Nagaland CM TR Zeliang Wins Trust Vote

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has won the trust vote with the support of 47 MLAs on Friday.

T.R. Zeliang was sworn in as Nagaland’s 19th Chief Minister on Wednesday, hours after Governor P.B. Acharya dismissed Shurhozelie Liezietsu after he failed to prove his majority in the Assembly.

This is the second time Zeliang will be the Chief Minister after he resigned following violent protest by tribal groups opposed to his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent seats reserved for women.

The Governor had on July 11 and 13 told Liezietsu to seek a vote of confidence on or before July 15. Liezietsu, a non-elected member to the 60-member House, had the support of 10 NPF legislators and an Independent member.

Zeliang, who staked claim to form a new government, was in the House with his supporters — 35 NPF and four BJP legislators besides seven Independent members.