Fri, 21 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Nagaland CM TR Zeliang Wins Trust Vote

Nagaland CM TR Zeliang Wins Trust Vote
July 21
14:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has won the trust vote with the support of 47 MLAs on Friday.

T.R. Zeliang was sworn in as Nagaland’s 19th Chief Minister on Wednesday, hours after Governor P.B. Acharya dismissed Shurhozelie Liezietsu after he failed to prove his majority in the Assembly.

This is the second time Zeliang will be the Chief Minister after he resigned following violent protest by tribal groups opposed to his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent seats reserved for women.

The Governor had on July 11 and 13 told Liezietsu to seek a vote of confidence on or before July 15. Liezietsu, a non-elected member to the 60-member House, had the support of 10 NPF legislators and an Independent member.

Zeliang, who staked claim to form a new government, was in the House with his supporters — 35 NPF and four BJP legislators besides seven Independent members.

Tags
TR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.