Nagaland CM’s Son Resigns from Assembly

Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Resources and Sports and State Lotteries and Music Task Force in Nagaland Government Khriehu Liezietsu on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the Assembly seat.

A notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Benjamin Newmai on Wednesday said Khriehu Liezietsu, an MLA of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and the Parliament Secretary from Northern Angami -1 Assembly Constituency has resigned from his constituency. The notification also informed that the Speaker Nagaland Legislative Assembly has accepted the resignation tendered by Khriehu Liezietsu from the membership of the Twelfth, Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Khriehu Liezietsu, son of Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, was elected from his father’s seat in Northern Angami -1 under Kohima district in the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) party ticket.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Shurhozelie did not contest the last election and remained the NPF president. But due to political crisis in February this year the former Nagaland chief minister T R Zeliang had to resign and Dr. Shurhozelie was elected as Chief Minister by the MLAs, although he is not a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Now he has to be elected to Nagaland Assembly within six months from the date he took oath.

-UNI