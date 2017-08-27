Nagaland Congress All Set to Fight 2018 General Election

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) delegates had series of meeting in Delhi to finalise strategies for the upcoming assembly elections that is due in Feb/Mar 2018.

On 18 August, the delegates met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and had over 30 minute’s discussion on the action plan prepared by NPCC. The PCC delegates also met Motilal Vora (AICC Treasurer), Dr CP Joshi (General Secretary AICC I/c NE states) and Dr K Jayakumar (Secretary I/c Nagaland) to fine tune the action plan that incorporated the suggestions and directives of the Congress president.

Further on 21 August, the NPCC delegates comprising president K Therie, vice president V Lasuh, General Secretary Jonathan Ao and Chairman Media Cell Capt GK Zhimomi along with Dr CP Joshi and Dr K Jayakumar met the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and had an hour long meeting that finalised the action strategies for 2018 assembly elections.

The main theme of Congress will be to provide Clean Governance with zero tolerance towards corruption. The party reaffirms its commitment to defend freedom of faith, culture, customs, social practices and our land.

“We will not allow Nagaland to be destroyed by communal forces in connivance with regional forces as our ancestors were proud warriors and have paid with their life and blood to protect them. We do respect people of other faiths and beliefs so also, we expect them to respect our faith, beliefs and way of life. We will go on an extensive campaign to call upon the voters of the state to vote out the BJP-RSS and their comfort political parties,” NPCC said in a press statement.

“Congress shall set up all 60 candidates. We are for God fearing candidates who can give clean governance and rescue our people from the huge mess perpetrated by regional parties who are in cahoots with communal forces. Towards this end, NPCC will hold a state level convention in later part of Oct 2017, in which Rahul Gandhi has agreed to address the gathering of congress workers that will kick start our assembly election campaign. Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will also attend the event,” said the statement.

NPCC reiterates that Nagaland and its people are equal partners in the Union of India as provided in the Constitution and therefore shall not allow the BJP-RSS to hold our people and the state to ransom by taking advantage of regional parties who have no principles or ideology to withstand the onslaught of their communal and divisive agenda.