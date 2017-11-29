Nagaland Congress Demands Removal of Disturb Area Tag

Declaration of Nagaland as ‘Disturbed Areas’ is not necessary as the situation is largely peaceful and Government of India is engaged in peaceful and inclusive negotiations with Naga political groups, this was stated by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

“Government of India should do away with the double standard of engaging in peaceful negotiations on one hand and on the other imposing the ‘Disturbed Area’ tag on Nagaland, if it is serious about finding solution to the Naga political problem,” said NPCC, adding, “NPCC supports the demand for removal of ‘disturbed area’ tag on Nagaland in view of peaceful and inclusive ongoing talks.

Meanwhile, the party welcomes the recent judgment of the Hon’ble High Court that has directed the state government to hike the salary of Village Guards from existing Rs.1500/- to 15,000/- per month.